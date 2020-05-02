Ronald A. "Ronnie" Rosa 1942 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Ronald A. "Ronnie" Rosa, age 77, a man with a great smile and the blessing of a large family that he loved so dearly, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
He was the beloved son and the 9th child of the late Dominick and Lucia (Pietropaolo) Rosa. He was the proud husband of the former Lynda M. Colangelo who was not only his wife of nearly 49 years, but his best friend. Lynda preceded him in 2012.
Ron is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Nicholas Pastorelli; his son, Frank Rosa and Robin Buttacaroli; grandchildren, Stephanie Rose, and Mary Marissa Pastorelli; sister, Isabelle Guido; brother and sisters-in-law, Dominick and Carmella Rose, and Florence Rose. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; in-laws, Linda Colangelo, and Cynthia Colangelo; dear friend, Andrea Brescia; and many true friendships that lasted a lifetime. He was predeceased by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Adeline and Frank Juliano, Mary and Joseph DeGeorge, Angela "Angie" Rosa; brothers, Patrick J. Rose, John Rosa, and Michael A. Rose; and in-laws, Raymond Guido, twins Francis A. "Fran" Colangelo and Thomas A. "Tom" Colangelo, and Richard Colangelo.
The family extends sincere thanks to Dr. Samir Desai and his staff for their attentive care, and the personnel at MVHS St. Luke's/6th Floor who took exceptional care of Ron and his family.
Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be directed to the Regional Cancer Center, 807 Newell St., Utica, NY 13502 or online at https://mvhealthsystem.org/location/faxton-campus. Ron will be laid to rest beside his beloved Lynda.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, services will be held with immediate family only.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
UTICA - Mr. Ronald A. "Ronnie" Rosa, age 77, a man with a great smile and the blessing of a large family that he loved so dearly, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
He was the beloved son and the 9th child of the late Dominick and Lucia (Pietropaolo) Rosa. He was the proud husband of the former Lynda M. Colangelo who was not only his wife of nearly 49 years, but his best friend. Lynda preceded him in 2012.
Ron is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Nicholas Pastorelli; his son, Frank Rosa and Robin Buttacaroli; grandchildren, Stephanie Rose, and Mary Marissa Pastorelli; sister, Isabelle Guido; brother and sisters-in-law, Dominick and Carmella Rose, and Florence Rose. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; in-laws, Linda Colangelo, and Cynthia Colangelo; dear friend, Andrea Brescia; and many true friendships that lasted a lifetime. He was predeceased by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Adeline and Frank Juliano, Mary and Joseph DeGeorge, Angela "Angie" Rosa; brothers, Patrick J. Rose, John Rosa, and Michael A. Rose; and in-laws, Raymond Guido, twins Francis A. "Fran" Colangelo and Thomas A. "Tom" Colangelo, and Richard Colangelo.
The family extends sincere thanks to Dr. Samir Desai and his staff for their attentive care, and the personnel at MVHS St. Luke's/6th Floor who took exceptional care of Ron and his family.
Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be directed to the Regional Cancer Center, 807 Newell St., Utica, NY 13502 or online at https://mvhealthsystem.org/location/faxton-campus. Ron will be laid to rest beside his beloved Lynda.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, services will be held with immediate family only.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.