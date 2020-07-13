Ronald Arthur Butts 1923 - 2020
STEPHENS CITY - Ronald A. Butts, 96, of Stephens City, VA, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.
Ronald was born in 1923 in Lyonsdale, NY, son of the late Clinton and Nellie (Ward) Butts.
He married Anna L. Urino in October, 1950 in Utica, NY, who preceded him in death in 2013.
Ronald and Anna shared 63 years of marriage and eight children, Julie Barr, the late Michael, Patricia and Ronald (triplets who died shortly after birth), Jennifer Morgan, Michael Butts, Michele Mignot and Lilly Bryant; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Butts was preceded in death by his siblings, Lillian Seyer, Infant Kenneth, Donald, Charles, Richard and June Edick.
All services will be private and interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Please view tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
.