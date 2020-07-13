1/1
Ronald Arthur Butts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Arthur Butts 1923 - 2020
STEPHENS CITY - Ronald A. Butts, 96, of Stephens City, VA, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV.
Ronald was born in 1923 in Lyonsdale, NY, son of the late Clinton and Nellie (Ward) Butts.
He married Anna L. Urino in October, 1950 in Utica, NY, who preceded him in death in 2013.
Ronald and Anna shared 63 years of marriage and eight children, Julie Barr, the late Michael, Patricia and Ronald (triplets who died shortly after birth), Jennifer Morgan, Michael Butts, Michele Mignot and Lilly Bryant; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Butts was preceded in death by his siblings, Lillian Seyer, Infant Kenneth, Donald, Charles, Richard and June Edick.
All services will be private and interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Please view tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved