Ronald B. Staley 1947 - 2019
MARCY - Ronald B. Staley, 71, passed away on April, 2, 2019.
He was born in Utica, NY on May 7, 1947, a son of Raymond and Hilda Doerner Staley. He grew up in Remsen and graduated from Remsen Central School. He then served in the US Army in 1967-69. Ronald was employed as a therapy aide at Marcy Psychiatric Center beginning in 1970 and retiring in 1995. He was previously married to Christine Baron Staley.
Ronald is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Renee Staley; his cherished granddaughter, Skylar Staley; six sisters, Pat Woodhouse, Pam Gouse, Judith Decker, Dawn Sullivan, Barbara Adams and Kathy Brown. He was predeceased by one sister, Beatrice Staley; and two brothers, Raymond, Jr. and John Staley.
Ronald's family would like to thank James and Judy Decker, Dawn Sullivan and Kim Graves for all they have done for him.
Calling hours will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, 9597 Main Street, Remsen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019