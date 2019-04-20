Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
(315) 845-8532
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald McClusky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald F. McClusky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald F. McClusky Obituary
Ronald F. McClusky 1941 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Ronald F. McClusky, 77, formerly of New Hartford, died on March 9, 2019, at the Katherine Luther Home, Clinton.
Ronald was a native of Newport and is survived by a daughter, Kelly McClusky, of Springfield, OR; one son, Mark (Patty) McClusky, of Marcy; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Committal Service at St. John's Cemetery, Newport, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 12:00 noon.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now