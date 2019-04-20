|
|
Ronald F. McClusky 1941 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Ronald F. McClusky, 77, formerly of New Hartford, died on March 9, 2019, at the Katherine Luther Home, Clinton.
Ronald was a native of Newport and is survived by a daughter, Kelly McClusky, of Springfield, OR; one son, Mark (Patty) McClusky, of Marcy; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Committal Service at St. John's Cemetery, Newport, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 12:00 noon.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019