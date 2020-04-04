|
|
Ronald F. Moskala, Sr. 1941 - 2020
AMHERST - Ronald F. Moskala, Sr., formerly of Yorkville, passed away on March 31, 2020 after a short illness.
He was born in Utica, the only son of the late Frank and Helen (Adamiec) Moskala. He attended local schools, including Holy Trinity and eventually became an auto mechanic and truly enjoyed his craft. Ron was a longtime employee of Oneida County. He also enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball and horse racing.
On April 3, 1971, Ron married the love of his life, Lynne Bolanowski. Ron was a devoted husband and father, whose huge heart that was on display while he cared for his ailing wife. He was by her side, every step of the way, until she passed away on May 25, 2016.
Ron is survived by his three children, Debbie Moskala, of NY Mills, Ron and Amy Moskala, of Grand Island, NY and Michael Moskala, of Amherst, NY, who was instrumental in the care of both Lynne and Ron, during their retirement years, for which they were grateful. He is also survived by three grandchildren, who he loved deeply, Tyler, Ben and Jillian Moskala, of Grand Island.
Ron's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Buffalo for their professional and compassionate care during his stay with them and a special thanks to his longtime doctor and family friend, Dr. Amy Gorczynski.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours. A private funeral mass will be held for Ron's immediate family. The family encourages online condolences to be left on the funeral home's website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
To view Ron's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020