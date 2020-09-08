Ronald G. Saggese 1938 - 2020

ACWORTH - It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Ronald G. Saggese, age 82, of Acworth, GA and formerly of New Hartford, NY. Ronald passed away peacefully in his home on September 3rd, 2020.

He was born on May 5, 1938, in Utica, NY, to the late Frank and Victoria Saggese. Ronald married the love of his life, Katherine Ann Scata, on September 5, 1959 and shared a beautiful union for 61 years. Together they raised seven children. Ronald was a school teacher for thirty years with the Utica School District and soon after his retirement moved to Georgia to be close to his grandchildren.

His greatest love and devotion was his family, it was central to every aspect of his life. Ronald never wavered in his loyalty, love and commitment to his family. He was a loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ronald will be deeply missed and forever in the hearts of his loved ones.

Ronald was preceded in death by his oldest son, Dr. Ronald J. Saggese.

To cherish his memory, Ronald leaves his loving wife, Katherine; six children, Frank (Christine) Saggese, John Saggese, Christa (Shawn) Benjamin, Michael (Linda) Saggese, Heidi (Robert) Pledger and Marc (Desiree) Saggese.

He also leaves seventeen beloved grandchildren, Frank, Jr. (Ryann) Saggese, Byron (Samantha) Saggese, Peter (Hayley) Saggese, Danielle Schaller, Cassandra Casaletta, Sarah Saggese, Cayla Casaletta, Brian Casaletta, Allegra Saggese, Noah Saggese, Isabella Saggese, James Matheny, Jake Matheny, Bianca Saggese, Geneva Saggese, Angelina Saggese and Alexandria Saggese. Ron was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Lola and Shepard Saggese.

A Funeral Mass will be held on September 9, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 1618 Ben King Rd. NW, Kennesaw, Georgia.

Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw, GA 30152; (770)422-7299.



