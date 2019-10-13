|
Ronald J. Kulpa 1948 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Ronald James Kulpa, of Hamilton, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 12, 2019.
Ron was born July 7, 1948, in Utica, NY, to Stanley and Josephine Piekielniak Kulpa. Ron attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from New York Mills High School in 1966. After graduating from Monroe Community College, Ron received his Bachelors degree in Computer Science at SUNY Potsdam in 1970. After graduation, Ron enlisted in the United States Army, where he served from 1970 to 1972. On July 14, 1973, Ron married the love of his life, Janice Miller Kulpa, in New Hartford, NY. Ron was employed at Univac in Utica, NY, for a number of years, before working at Oneida Limited for 30 years. He retired from Oneida Limited in 2011, at which point he and Janice enjoyed their retirement traveling across the country, golfing, spending time with their children and grandchildren, as well as spending their winters in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Ron leaves behind his beloved wife, Janice, of Hamilton; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Shelley Kulpa, of South Pittsburg, TN; son, Paul Kulpa, of Oneida; daughter, Shane Kulpa, of Vernon; sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Donald Wolanin, of Whitesboro; sisters-in-law, Joseph (Barbara) Kulpa, of Yorkville, and Edward (Rosemary) Kulpa, of Whitesboro; grandchildren, Alina Belle and Valentina; and nine nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many close friends, including his "lake daughter", Megan Barnes, and special friends, Zig Krula and Mike Mariano.
Ron was a man of sincere faith. He loved coaching little league baseball when his kids were young. He was also a member of the Lion's Club and volunteered for the American Red Cross in Myrtle Beach. He was an avid golfer who proudly had two hole-in-ones in a two week period. He loved his time in Myrtle Beach in the winters and spending time on the lake in the summers in Hamilton. He took great pride in his summer flowers on Lake Moraine. If you knew Ron, you knew he could turn anything into a song which rubbed off on his children, granddaughter and friends. He was a wonderful husband and father and held a special place in his heart for his daughter and granddaughters. Ron was one of the kindest and most thoughtful people you would ever meet. He will be sorely missed.
Visitation will take place from 3-6, Wednesday, October 16, at Dimbleby Funeral Homes in Whitesboro, NY, with a service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Veterans Outreach Center of Utica, 726 Washington St., Utica, NY 13502 (www.veteransoutreachcenter.org).
Online tributes may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
