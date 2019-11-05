|
|
Ronald J. Markovics 1932 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Mr. Ronald J. "Ronnie" Markovics, age 87, of Whitesboro, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Born in Cleveland, OH, on May 16, 1932, Ron was a son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Palush) Markovics. He was raised and educated in Cleveland, OH, where he attended West Tech High School; he relocated to the Utica area, graduating from Utica Free Academy. Mr. Markovics was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. On May 10, 1958, he married the former Dorothy Walkuski, with whom he shared in a union blessed with over 61 years of marriage.
Ronald retired from Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company after many years of loyal service. His veteran memberships include the Malson Jones Post #7393. Ron was well known for caricature sketching, painting murals and sign making; he also loved to go fishing with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; three daughters and sons-in-law, Cheryl and Ralph DeAngelo, of Marcy, Cynthia Horstman, of Frankfort and Pamela and Chet Kowalski, of Whitesboro; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Brian Markovics, of Whitesboro, Greg Markovics and his companion, Donna Tyler, both of Utica and Randall and Martha Markovics, of Westmoreland; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Beverly Markovics, of WI. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Mark Horstman, Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Eugene Schmidt.
Visitation will be held on Thursday afternoon from 3:30-5:00 at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main Street, New York Mills, NY 13417. Ron's Funeral Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday evening following visitation at the funeral home at 5:00 with Military Honors.
Ron's family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Barton North at the MVHS Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for the care and compassion that they displayed to Ron and his family throughout his stay with them.
To view Mr. Markovics's online memorial please go wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019