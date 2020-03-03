|
Ronald J. McHarris, Sr. 1934 - 2020
SYLVAN BEACH - Ronald J. McHarris, Sr., 85, Harborview Drive, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Utica, on October 8, 1934, he was the son Michael and Helen Moshanty McHarris. A resident of Sylvan Beach for the past 47 years, Ron was a graduate of St. Francis De Salles High School and Niagara University. He married Deanna Karn in St. Patrick's Church, Utica, on July 4, 1959. Deanna passed away on May 12, 2002.
Prior to his retirement, Ron was employed in the marketing and finance department of the Oneida Indian Nation and formerly owned and operated the former K & P Foodmart in Verona Beach, with his two late brothers, Basil and Donald.
Ron was a communicant of St. Mary's of the Lake Church, a longtime member of the Sylvan Beach Fire Department, where he served as a fire commissioner and a member of American Legion, Sylvan Beach Post # 1153, serving as the second vice-commander of the post for many years. He served with the United States Army during era of the Berlin Crisis and the Cuban Crisis.
Surviving are his two daughters and their husbands, Cathleen and Michael Montross, of East Aurora and Ruth and Daniel Machis, of Evans, GA; his two sons and their wives, Ronald J. and Mary Mc Harris, Jr., of Blossvale and Joseph M. and Kathy McHarris, of Naples, FL; his grandchildren, Brandon Montross, Brittany Montross Calleri, Devon McHarris, Danielle McHarris, Dallas McHarris, Zane McHarris, Zachary McHarris, Brooks Machis, Cassondra Machis and Jack Machis; his great-grandson, Paul Montross; his sister-in-law, Patricia McHarris, of Clinton; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Basil E. McHarris in 2006 and his twin, Donald E. McHarris, in 2012.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, from St. Mary's of the Lake Church, Route 13, Verona Beach, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. William Mesmer. Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, 3-7 p.m., Friday.
Contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Deanna Mc Harris Memorial Fund, c/o Upstate Hospital Foundation, 750 East Adams St., Syracuse, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020