Ronald J. Miazga 1941 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Ronald J. Miazga, age, 78, passed away on, Friday, May 1, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care in New Hartford.
Ron was born in Utica, on May 27, 1941, a son of the late Stanley and Stella (Wolanin) Miazga. He was raised and educated in Yorkville. Mr. Miazga was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran, serving from 1963-1969. At one time, he had been wed to Catherine "Cassie" Newman. On July 25, 1991, in Las Vegas, NV, he was married to the former Sharon Lonsberry. Sharon passed away on January 16, 2018. Mr. Miazga dedicated many years of service to the Special Metals Corporation in New Hartford, prior to his retirement. Ron loved to fish and hunt in the Remsen area and was an avid New York Yankee baseball fan.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Julie Miazga, of London, Ontario, Canada; a daughter and son-in-law, Suzie and Nathan Wells, of Marcy; two step-daughters, Michele Weaver, of North Hero, VT and her husband, Roger Weaver, of Schoharie, NY and Dawn Greene and her husband, T.R. Greene, of Varysburg, NY; grandchildren, Kate Miazga, Ethan Miazga, Skyler Wells, Peyton Wells, Zachary Weaver, Lauren Weaver, Michael Weaver, Kelsey, Molly and Sierra Greene. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral service at this time. The family encourages online condolences to be left on the funeral home's website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
To view Ron's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.