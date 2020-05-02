Ronald J. Miazga
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald J. Miazga 1941 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Ronald J. Miazga, age, 78, passed away on, Friday, May 1, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care in New Hartford.
Ron was born in Utica, on May 27, 1941, a son of the late Stanley and Stella (Wolanin) Miazga. He was raised and educated in Yorkville. Mr. Miazga was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran, serving from 1963-1969. At one time, he had been wed to Catherine "Cassie" Newman. On July 25, 1991, in Las Vegas, NV, he was married to the former Sharon Lonsberry. Sharon passed away on January 16, 2018. Mr. Miazga dedicated many years of service to the Special Metals Corporation in New Hartford, prior to his retirement. Ron loved to fish and hunt in the Remsen area and was an avid New York Yankee baseball fan.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Julie Miazga, of London, Ontario, Canada; a daughter and son-in-law, Suzie and Nathan Wells, of Marcy; two step-daughters, Michele Weaver, of North Hero, VT and her husband, Roger Weaver, of Schoharie, NY and Dawn Greene and her husband, T.R. Greene, of Varysburg, NY; grandchildren, Kate Miazga, Ethan Miazga, Skyler Wells, Peyton Wells, Zachary Weaver, Lauren Weaver, Michael Weaver, Kelsey, Molly and Sierra Greene. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral service at this time. The family encourages online condolences to be left on the funeral home's website.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
To view Ron's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved