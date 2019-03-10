Ronald J. Szatko 1937 - 2019

ILION - Mr. Ronald J. Szatko, 81, of Ilion passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Bassett Health Care, with his family by his side.

He was born in Utica on May 14, 1937, the son of the late Leo and Victoria Jordan Szatko. He attended New York Mills Schools and graduated from New York Mills High School with the class of 1955. He later attended and graduated from MVCC and received his Master's Degree from SUNY Binghamton in Business Management. He was married to Irene Sczerbaniewicz on June 15, 1963, in St. Joseph's Church by the Rev. Vincent Novak. Ron began his career as a Draftsman and later as a Mechanical Engineer for General Electric, Utica, for 37 years. He was a communicant of St. Anthony and Joseph Church and an Exempt member of the New York Mills Volunteer Fire Department and served on its Firematics Squad and a member of the NRA. He loved to coach Little League and Pop Warner Football and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Ron is survived by his beloved wife, Irene Szatko, of Ilion; one daughter, Deborah Szatko, of Vero Beach, FL; one son, Richard Szatko, of Ilion; his in-laws, Josephine Widay, Joseph and Pearl Serbaniewicz, Ed and Betsy Serban, Leo and Lorraine Sczerbaniewicz and Stella Sczerbaniewicz; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his infant brothers, Joseph Szatko and Leo Szatko.

His funeral will be held Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort, with Sister Mary Jo Tallman officiating. Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 13, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.

His funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, Herkimer.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ronald's memory may be made to the Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 NY-5S, Mohawk, NY 13407 or New York Mills Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Maple St., New York Mills, NY 13417. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Ronald's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019