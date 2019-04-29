|
Ronald J. Zinserling 1930 - 2019
Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather
MARCY - Ronald J. Zinserling, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Lutheran Home.
Ron was born on November 20, 1930, in Norristown, PA, the son of Rudolph and Marie (John) Zinserling. He was educated in Syracuse schools. Ron was a United States Navy veteran serving from 1947-51 on the USS Winslow during the Korean Conflict. On December 1, 1951, Ron married Earline D. Whitney in Historic Old St. John's Church, a union of 67 years. He was employed with U.S. Materials Handling, retiring in 1992. Ron was an avid golfer, as well as an honorary member of the Utica Maennerchor, serving as trustee, Utica Post #229 American Legion, the Magic Ring #101 and a communicant of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro.
Surviving besides his beloved wife, Earline, Ron leaves his daughter, Ronna (Lawrence) DelliColli, Herkimer; grandchildren, Renee (Arthur Wilks) DelliColli and Andrew DelliColli; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Addyson and Grayson; sister, Kaye (Keith) Kramer); and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Sandra Payne.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call, Thursday, from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Catholic Community of St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances, in Ron's name, may be made to the or Stevens-Swan Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Zinserling family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Katherine Luther Home for the care and compassion shown Ron during his stay.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019