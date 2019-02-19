|
|
Ronald John Dubinsky 1950 - 2019
MARSHALL, VA - Surrounded by the love of his family, Ronald John Dubinsky stepped into heaven's light to join his beloved wife in the presence of his Lord on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, in Fairfax, Virginia.
Ron was born to Sophie and Adam Dubinsky on September 19th, 1950, in Utica, NY. One of three sons, he grew up in the town of Remsen, NY, and graduated from Remsen Central School in 1969. He graduated from the Riverside School of Aeronautics in Marcy, NY, before enlisting in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. He achieved the rank of Sergeant with tours of duty in Thailand, Saigon and the Philippines during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1974.
Ron met his beloved Carol while in high school, and they married January 23, 1971. They relocated to Virginia soon after, which became their permanent residence. Ron attended the Capitol Technology University in MD, where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electronics Engineering. He was also in the master's program in Computer Science/Electrical Engineering at George Mason University in VA. Ron began his distinguished career in 1980 working for Raytheon as an Electrical Engineer and retiring as a Principal Systems Engineer. During his tenure, he received numerous achievement awards for excellence in his field as well as customer service.
A man of Christian faith, Ron found his hope and encouragement in his Savior and his Bible. He was a gifted and accomplished artist; his paintings of landscapes and buildings from local towns brought joy to many. He was mechanically gifted as evidenced by his talent for restoring old cars. Ron was a devoted Washington Redskins fan, staying true to his team through the good and the difficult years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family in Central New York. Ron was a faithful provider, a loving father and a devoted husband. During his wife's recent illness, he was always by her side lovingly caring for her until her passing in July of last year.
Ron leaves behind two sons, David (Heather) Dubinsky and Daniel Dubinsky, of VA; his mother, Sophie Dubinsky, his brother, Gary (Patty) Dubinsky, and his aunt, Helen Casey, of NY; his grandchildren, Bailey, Allyson, Cameron, Makenzie, Charlotte and Hunter, of VA; his mother-in-law, Virginia Magee, two sisters-in-law, Nancy (John) Allen and Dori Magee, of NY; along with numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and special friends. Ron was predeceased by his wife, Carol; his father, Adam; his brother, Eugene; and his father-in-law, Rev. Morton Magee.
A service celebrating Ron's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 2:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit, with Pastor Sharon Rankins-Burd officiating.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may donate to the (online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate/ or mailed to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675) or the Spiritual Care Support Ministries (online at https://www.scsm.tv/donate/ or mailed to 76 West Shirley Avenue, PO Box 643, Warrenton, VA 20118) in Ron's memory.
The family would like to thank everyone who called, visited, prayed, and lifted the family, as well as the caring and compassionate ICU staff at Fauquier Health Hospital and CCU staff at Inova Fairfax Hospital. Your love and support will never be forgotten.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day - and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for His appearing." (2 Timothy 4:7-8).
To view Ron's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019