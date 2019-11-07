|
Ronald L. Bailey 1949 - 2019
WEST WINFIELD - Ronald L. Bailey, 70, of West Winfield, passed away, peacefully at his home surrounded by the love of his family, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
He was born on August 26, 1949, in Sydney, NY, a son of the late Louis and Helen (VanVraken) Bailey. He served his country with honor in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Upon returning from Vietnam, he joined the Elihu Root United States Army Reserves Unit on Burrstone Rd., Utica, where he served for 20 years.
In 1976, at Federated Church in West Winfield, he was united in marriage to Deborah Barrett, a blessed union of over 43 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Mr. Bailey was employed, for 50 years, with Remington Arms, Ilion, a job he truly enjoyed and loved, working until he was 70 years old.
He enjoyed motorcycle riding, hunting and fishing. He cherished the time the he spent with his adored grandchildren. He is remembered by his family as a hard worker, who loved his family and loved his life.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Bailey; his children, Anna (Laura) Stone, Gretchen Bailey, Jennifer (Scott) Jackson and Howard (Tonya) Bailey. He leaves his adored grandchildren, Daniel, Cheyanne, Dale Marie, Dustin, Dylan, Ryan and Alexis. He was predeceased by his stepparents, Gerry Bailey and Charles Dickenson.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 West Main St., West Winfield, with Pastor Ken McKenzie officiating. Military Honors will follow the Memorial Service.
In lieu of flowers please consider the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Richfield Court, Ashville, NC 28806 in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019