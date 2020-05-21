Ronald L. Bray 1940 - 2020

SAUQUOIT - Ronald L. Bray, 79, passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.

He was born on September 19, 1940, in Paris, NY, to the late Walter and Beatrice Cunningham Bray and received his education in Sauquoit schools. On July 15, 1961, he was united in marriage with Roberta "Bobbi" Sents in St. Anthony of Padua Church, Chadwicks, a loving union of 56 years until her death on January 26, 2018.

Ron worked for Carparelli Brothers for over 28 years and also operated Bray Homestead Farms as well as Bray Excavating, Trucking and Paving.

He loved his trucks and tractors and participated in many area tractor pulls.

Ron is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, James and Susan Bray; his daughters and sons-in-law, Laurie Bray, Donna Hoke, Cynthia and Jeffery Goldstein and Barbara and Patrick Sheppard; his brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Debra Bray; his sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and George Richter; thirteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son, Ronald Bray, in 1995; and his grandson, James A. Bray, Jr., in 2000.

Those wishing to say "farewell" to Ron may do so in drive-by fashion at the Bray Trucking Facility, 9048 Bray Rd., Sauquoit, on Friday (today) from 10 AM - 1 PM. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clayville, at the convenience of the family.



