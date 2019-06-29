|
|
Ronald L. Lockwood 1936 - 2019
MILFORD, NH - Wise, witty and warm-hearted are just a few ways those who knew him best describe this devoted husband, loving father, friend and mentor to many. Ronald Louis Lockwood of Milford, New Hampshire, was born the eldest son of Louis and Bessie on July 24, 1936, in Utica, NY, and died peacefully at home on June 26, 2019.
In 1955, Ron graduated from Whitesboro High School in New York. He then began a career in the manufacturing industry, acquiring two significant positions where he honed his supervisory management skills: one at Univac, Utica, NY, the other at Mohawk Data Sciences, Herkimer, NY. As the family grew, the economy shifted, and "an opportunity he couldn't refuse" presented itself; this incredibly astute man, along with his wife "Irish" and their six kids, made the brave move to New Hampshire in 1977, where he spent the next forty years working as Director of Operations, Plant Manager, Manufacturing Engineer Manager and Consultant at various New England companies. In all of these positions, he was considered pragmatic and always got the job done.
After retiring, Ron had more time to enjoy the things he loved like fishing, hunting, cooking and playing golf with family and friends. Ron was an avid digital photographer and whiz at Photoshop. He took great pleasure in restoring photos, creating personalized family calendars and greeting cards as well as designing amazing photo collages for the family he loved.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie May (Clark) Lockwood and Louis Gotlieb Lockwood, and son, Michael Charles Lockwood, Sr. He is survived by high school sweetheart and wife of 61 years, Helen Carol (Moore) Lockwood; brother, Douglas (Rose) Lockwood, of Vernon Center, NY; children, Mark (Rhonda) Lockwood, of Canterbury, NH, Lori True, of Richfield, MN, Ronald - Gus (Tracy) Lockwood, Jr., of Larkspur, CO, Heidi (Greg) Morse, of Pleasanton, CA, Aaron Lockwood and partner, Clarisse Domingo, of Staten Island, NY, and Karen Lockwood, wife, of Michael Sr.; additional family, Brenda Lockwood and Brett True; fourteen grandchildren, Amber, Michael, Jr., Corie, Elizabeth, Christopher, Brittany, Brendon, Amanda, Katherine, Colin, Brian, Kayla, Audrey and John; and five great-grandchildren, Madison, Suvi, William, Dalilah and Mason.
Memorial visiting hours are on Tuesday, July 2nd, from 5:00-7:00 PM in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to SHARE Outreach, Inc., 1 Columbus Ave., Milford, NH 03055 or Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack, NH 03054.
To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
Dear Ron, Dad, and Grandpa, rest in love and peace.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 29 to June 30, 2019