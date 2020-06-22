Ronald Louis Syper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Louis Syper 1944 - 2020
UTICA - Ronald Louis Syper passed away unexpectedly from numerous health issues on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
He was born on March 17, 1944, in Utica, to Helen Jarmusiewcz and Stephen Syper.
He graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1962, serving in the United States Army from 1962-1965. He worked at GE Radio Receiver Dept. from 1965-1968 and MDS (Momentum Technologies) from 1968-1988. After receiving his air conditioning degree from MVCC in 1992, he worked at Carrier Corp., retiring in 2008.
He was a loving, devoted husband, leaving behind his wife, Pamela (Wolverton), married in Oneida on June 17, 1967; loving sister, Virginia Scotellaro, New Hartford; sister-in-law, Linda Rose (John Twomey), Oneida; nephews, Marvin Hull, Jr. (Jill Crawford), Oriskany Falls, Jeff (Cheryl) Hull and Ken (Melissa) Hull, Oneida; and many great-nieces and nephews. Ron enjoyed spending time talking about fishing and cars over coffee at McDonald's with Ron Walter and monthly breakfast with friends from MDS, including Jim Bellinger and Walt Dingman. He kept in touch with Carrier friends, Kenny Chrostowski and Bob Murray, meeting several times a year for lunch in Syracuse.
Rest in peace, sweetie; I hope you're forever fishing in your canoe on Leland Pond.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home
13 Oxford Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
(315) 724-6105
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved