Ronald Louis Syper 1944 - 2020
UTICA - Ronald Louis Syper passed away unexpectedly from numerous health issues on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
He was born on March 17, 1944, in Utica, to Helen Jarmusiewcz and Stephen Syper.
He graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1962, serving in the United States Army from 1962-1965. He worked at GE Radio Receiver Dept. from 1965-1968 and MDS (Momentum Technologies) from 1968-1988. After receiving his air conditioning degree from MVCC in 1992, he worked at Carrier Corp., retiring in 2008.
He was a loving, devoted husband, leaving behind his wife, Pamela (Wolverton), married in Oneida on June 17, 1967; loving sister, Virginia Scotellaro, New Hartford; sister-in-law, Linda Rose (John Twomey), Oneida; nephews, Marvin Hull, Jr. (Jill Crawford), Oriskany Falls, Jeff (Cheryl) Hull and Ken (Melissa) Hull, Oneida; and many great-nieces and nephews. Ron enjoyed spending time talking about fishing and cars over coffee at McDonald's with Ron Walter and monthly breakfast with friends from MDS, including Jim Bellinger and Walt Dingman. He kept in touch with Carrier friends, Kenny Chrostowski and Bob Murray, meeting several times a year for lunch in Syracuse.
Rest in peace, sweetie; I hope you're forever fishing in your canoe on Leland Pond.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
UTICA - Ronald Louis Syper passed away unexpectedly from numerous health issues on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
He was born on March 17, 1944, in Utica, to Helen Jarmusiewcz and Stephen Syper.
He graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1962, serving in the United States Army from 1962-1965. He worked at GE Radio Receiver Dept. from 1965-1968 and MDS (Momentum Technologies) from 1968-1988. After receiving his air conditioning degree from MVCC in 1992, he worked at Carrier Corp., retiring in 2008.
He was a loving, devoted husband, leaving behind his wife, Pamela (Wolverton), married in Oneida on June 17, 1967; loving sister, Virginia Scotellaro, New Hartford; sister-in-law, Linda Rose (John Twomey), Oneida; nephews, Marvin Hull, Jr. (Jill Crawford), Oriskany Falls, Jeff (Cheryl) Hull and Ken (Melissa) Hull, Oneida; and many great-nieces and nephews. Ron enjoyed spending time talking about fishing and cars over coffee at McDonald's with Ron Walter and monthly breakfast with friends from MDS, including Jim Bellinger and Walt Dingman. He kept in touch with Carrier friends, Kenny Chrostowski and Bob Murray, meeting several times a year for lunch in Syracuse.
Rest in peace, sweetie; I hope you're forever fishing in your canoe on Leland Pond.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.