Ronald W. Czyzycki 1950 - 2020
Well-Known CNY Golfer
YORKVILLE – Ronald Walter Czyzycki, 69, passed away on May 2, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
He was born on July 26, 1950, in Utica, the son of the late Walter S. and Pauline (Lenard) Czyzycki. Ronald was a 1968 graduate of New York Mills High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Business from SUNY Oswego. He was employed as a Program Evaluation Specialist for over 20 years at Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center, retiring on his birthday in 2005.
Ron was most happy on the golf course and was well-known in Central New York golf circles. He had a smooth swing and won several local tournaments including the '69 Jenny Open Amateur Division on the same day of the moon landing. Ron was a member of Seven Oaks Golf Club and a past member of Crestwood Golf Club, where he served as Treasurer. He was a past member of the Optimist Club and a devoted communicant of the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary.
Ron is survived by his sister, Carol Alsheimer, New Hartford; twin sister and brother-in-law, Francine and Leslie Sreca, Whitesboro; nephews, Alan (Amanda) Alsheimer, Jr., Long Island, Andrew (Carrie) Alsheimer, Utica and Jeffrey (Yukari) Sreca, NC; niece, Nancy (Kevin) Stilwell, New Hartford; several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Alan Alsheimer, Sr.
Ron's family would like to thank Dr. Sikder, Debra Iselo and the nurses and staff at the Slocum Dickson Medical Group Oncology Department. The family would like to also thank his many friends who supported him during his illness.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association directives, funeral services will be private for the family. Those wishing may express their condolences on the funeral home website at www.mmknfd.com.
In lieu of flowers and in concern of the increased need due to COVID-19, please consider remembrances in Ron's name to The Mother Marianne Cope West Side Soup Kitchen (www.mmwsk.org) or The Rescue Mission of Utica (www.uticamission.org).
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2020.