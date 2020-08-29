1/
Ronald W. Stys
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
UTICA - Mr. Ronald W. Stys, age 77, formerly of Whitesboro, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Born in Utica on April 16, 1943, Ronald was the son of the late Walter and Stephanie T. (Mason) Stys. He attended Utica City Schools and was a graduate of Whitesboro Central High School/Class of 1961. Ron worked for several local companies as a draftsman for over 30 years. He was a lifelong parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Ron is survived by several cousins; his godson, Steven Sousa and fiancée Jennifer Brown; and his friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Michael and Joanna Mason.
The family will honor and commemorate Ronald's life at a private time. Interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Please take a moment to connect with Ron's family through the "Memories" section of his obituary at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
