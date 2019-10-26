|
|
Rosa Chomycz 1928 - 2019
UTICA - Rosa Chomycz, 90, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Magnolia House at Sitrin Health Care Center, with her family by her side.
She was born November 17, 1928, in Germany, the daughter of George and Marguerite Koch Aschenbrenner and received her education there. Rosa was a parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica and was a member of the Young at Heart, New Hartford.
In her younger years, she traveled back to Germany to visit family and many other countries in Europe. She also spent much time in Canada with friends. Rosa traveled much of our country on senior bus trips and with her family. She crocheted many blankets, hats and booties that were donated to Aids babies and nursing home residents. Later in life she enjoyed her home, sitting on the front porch and visiting with friends. She embraced her German heritage by sharing her love for its music, cooking and dance.
She is survived by five daughters, Roswitha Sierak, of Utica, Laura and Gerald LePage, of Boonville, Mary Burgess and James Nicolette, of Frankfort, Linda and David Serth, of New Hartford and Patricia Gotte and William King, of Fort Plain; a step-son, Lenny and Elaine Gotte, of Oneida; 18 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; and her special friend at Magnolia, Mary Durso, "We Made the Paper". She was predeceased by her daughter, Elisabeth Kruger; and three sons-in-law, William Sierak, William Kruger and Paul Burgess.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Utica. The family will greet friends following the Mass.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of the Magnolia House for all their wonderful care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a .
Arrangements are with Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
To express sympathy, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019