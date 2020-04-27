The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
Rosa F. Kahl


1962 - 2020
Rosa F. Kahl Obituary
Rosa F. Kahl 1962 - 2020
ORISKANY- Rosa F. Kahl, 57, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Rosa was born on July 11, 1962, in Corona Queens, NY, the daughter of Nicola and Carmela (Coluccio) Femia. She was a graduate of Proctor High School. On August 2, 2008, Rosa married Timothy Kahl in Whitesboro.
Rosa is survived by her beloved husband, Timothy, Oriskany; daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Chris Cardinal; mother, Carmela Femia; sisters and brothers-in-law, Maria and John Colburn and Francine and David Rubino; in-laws, Kathleen and LJ Snow, Kevin and MaryJo Kahl, Ellen and Pat Burns and Keith and Tina Kahl; a nephew and nieces, Jason and Gabrielle Colburn, Danielle Colburn, Janessa, Jordanna and Sofia Rubino; and many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Rosa was predeceased by her father, Nicola Femia, on October 16, 2019.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association directives, funeral services will be private for the family. Those wishing to express their condolences to the family may do so on the funeral home website, www.mmknfd.com.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Rosa's name may be made to to benefit the by visiting the website.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Road, Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
