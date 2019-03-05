|
Rosa M. Mullen 1927 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Rosa M. Mullen 91, of Whitesboro and formerly of Dolgeville, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
Rosa was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all.
Rosa was predeceased by her husband, Patrick J. Mullen, in 2001. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Nichols, of South Carolina and Kevin Mullen and his wife, Geri, of Clinton. Rosa is also survived by six grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
As per her wishes, funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. Forty Main St. in Whitesboro.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019