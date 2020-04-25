|
|
Rosalie A. (Morosco) Parrotta 1942 - 2020
Loving And Devoted Wife, Mother And Nonnie
UTICA - Mrs. Rosalie A. (Morosco) Parrotta, age 78, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital with her loving children by her side.
She was born in Utica, on April 15, 1942, a daughter of the late Bernard and Angela Giovinazzo Morosco and was educated in local schools. On April 26, 1969, she was married to Louis J. Parrotta, in St. Agnes Church, a blessed union of 39 years until his passing in 2008.
Rosalie was a hairdresser by trade, having worked with several area beauty salons for 53 glorious years. Her talent and strong work ethic earned her the respect and friendship of her many patrons throughout the years. Additionally, she held several part-time jobs, displayed her talents at numerous craft shows throughout the area and made many families' special events memorable with her cousin, Judy Jellencich, with their catering and desert businesses.
A loving and devoted wife, mother and "nonnie", she will forever live in the hearts of her beloved children, especially her prides and joys, grandsons Jayden and Jared.
Rosalie was never one to shy away from lending a helping hand to anyone. She would (and did often) literally give the shirt off of her back or her last dollar to help someone worse off. She was involved in the St. Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Ladies Guild, attending when her health permitted, supported her children and grandchildren through each and every endeavor they undertook and stayed by her husband's side through the many illnesses he endured. She was truly a gift from God to so many and not an ill word could ever be spoken about her. Her loss will leave a void in the lives of all who knew her forever.
Surviving are her son, Louis "Lou" Parrotta, who was not only her caretaker, but her best friend and her "songume"; two daughters, Lenamarie Parrotta and Marlo Parrotta; two cherished grandchildren, Jayden and Jared; a brother, Bernard; in-laws, Nicholas and Mary Parrotta and Jeannette Parrotta and Bill Bartell; and several nieces, nephews, Godchildren and cousins, especially Judy Jellencich, RoseAnn Grasso and Marie Morosco. She leaves two aunts, Jennie Morosco and Fannie Parrotta. She also leaves what seems like a million friends and acquaintances, including her best girlfriends, Selma Smith and Marge Cimino. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Annette Morosco; and her sister-in-law, Elaine Morosco.
"Time to rest now mom, God's loving and faithful servant. You have fought the good fight and impacted many through your genuine kindness and love for everyone. While you will be physically missed, your memory and spirit will remain and be carried on for years to come. We love you more than life, forever and after."
The family wishes to thank Dr. Ken Visalli, Dr. Manzurul Sikder and Dr. Gus Khoussa for their phenomenal friendship and guidance throughout mom's many illnesses and to the staff of the St. Luke's Rehab Center, Emergency Room and ICU for their genuine kindness and love for mom over this past week. The family is also grateful for the love and guidance of their cousin and Godsend Anthony Zizzi. Rosalie appreciated all of you as we, her family, does.
In keeping with CDC guidelines and current health concerns, the family honored Rosalie in a private ceremony with the Rev. John Buehler officiating. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Utica. Please keep Rosalie and her family in your thoughts and prayers. Online sympathy www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020