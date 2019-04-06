|
Rosalie Ann Morelle 1932 - 2019
ENDICOTT - On Thursday, January 31, 2019, Rosalie Ann Morelle (nee Forlano), of Endicott, NY, and formerly of New Hartford, NY, died after an extended illness.
Rosalie was born in Utica, NY, on September 10, 1932, the daughter of Frank and Annabelle Forlano. She graduated from Thomas R. Proctor High School in 1951 and was employed in the Accounts Payable department at Mohawk Valley Community College, retiring in 1994.
On October 15, 1955, at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Utica, Rosalie married Ronald C. Morelle and was faithful to him in marriage until his passing in 2017. Rosalie was known for her delicious meals and feasts for all who visited her home. Spending time with her three grandchildren, daughter and son-in-law gave her the greatest joy. She was humble of heart and was a true lady. Her faith in the Lord Jesus and devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary were unfailing to the end.
Rosalie was predeceased by her parents; stepmother, Mary; brothers, Carl and Anthony; infant children, Ronald and Rondalyn; in-laws, Marie, Walter, Gilbert, Frederick, Jane, Delores and Toni; mother and father-in-law, Teresa and Joseph Morelle; niece, Diane; and nephew, Arthur.
She is survived by her daughter, Regina (Paul) Heiland; grandchildren, Paul, III, Mary Rose and Joseph; brother-in-law, Francis; in-laws, Donna Morelle, Juliette Morelle, Theresa Forlano and Mary Ann Morelle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly.
The staff and volunteers of Lourdes Hospice and the Mercy House provided Rosalie and her family with dignity, compassion, love and faith as Rosalie entered the Kingdom of Heaven.
A Resurrection Mass was celebrated for Rosalie at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Endicott and she is laid to rest in the Calvary Cemetery in Utica, NY.
The family requests that any donations be considered to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019