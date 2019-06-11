Rosalie Nicolette 1931 - 2019

FRANKFORT - Rosalie Nicolette, 87, of Frankfort, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 in the Abraham House with her family by her side.

She was born in Ilion on June 22, 1931, the daughter of the late Enos and Margaret Lomazzo Nicolette. She attended the Utica School of Beauty. Rosalie was a beautician for the Boston Store in Utica and later opened her beauty salon on Genesee St., Nicolette's Beauty Salon, from 1978 until her retirement in 2000. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church and a member of the Addolorata Society and the Red Hat Society. She loved to play cards and bingo and she greatly enjoyed traveling and going for walks with her friends.

Rosalie is survived by one niece, Michele and her husband, Michael Padula; one nephew, Salvatore Nicolette and his wife, Barbara; one aunt, Lucy Marollo; her cousin, Jim Nicolette, Sr.; one great-nephew, Andrew Nicolette and his fiancé, Melissa Bastidas; one great-niece, Sydney Nicolette; and Rosalie's close friend, Ann Paoni. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Salvatore Nicolette, on January 20, 2013; and Frances Nicolette, on March 4, 2017.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort and at 10:30 AM in Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Paul Catena. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday morning from 9:00 - 10:00 prior to services in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.

Rosalie's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Herkimer County Office of the Aging, Dr. Butala, Hospice & Palliative Care, the Abraham House and her good friends and neighbors, Gary and Michele Caiola, for the kindness and compassion shown to her.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rosalie's memory may be made to the Addolorata Society, 235 First Ave., Frankfort, NY 13340, Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or Abraham House, 1203 Kemble St., Utica, NY 13501. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Rosalie's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.