Rosalind Jacobson 1936 - 2019
CHICAGO, IL/NEW HARTFORD, NY - Rosalind Jacobson, 83, of Chicago, IL and formerly of New Hartford, passed away, Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Sanford H. Jacobson. Loving mother of Michelle (Steven Kremer) Jacobson, David (Iris) Jacobson and the late Michael Jacobson. Proud grandmother of Meryl (John) Duguay, Jacob Kremer, Benjamin (Isabelle) and Zachary Jacobson, Talia, Gabriel and Ruby-Sage Jacobson. Great-grandmother of Ella. Extremely devoted daughter of the late Esther and the late Chazzan Nathan Fox. Dear sister of Betty (the late Jay) Magidman, Phyllis (the late Paul) Browne and the late Marsha Rosenbaum and sister-in-law of Donald and Phyllis Rosenbaum, Lila and the late Gerald Berg, Wayne and Gloria Jacobson and the late Alice Yablin. She was a loyal friend and loving aunt.
Rosalind loved taking care of her family and was an active community volunteer in every place she lived. She truly enjoyed sharing her time and talents with those who could use a helping hand. She was filled with love of song, enjoyed cooking, baking, sharing and enjoyed a good belly laugh. Later in life, as she needed assistance, she received outstanding care at the Lieberman Center for Health and Rehabilitation and enjoyed a wonderful quality of life when she lived at Park Plaza. The family wishes to thank both of these fantastic places.
Graveside services will be, Monday at 10:15 a.m. at House of Jacob Cemetery, Wood Road, Whitesboro, with Rabbi Howard Matasar officiating. A period of Shiva will be held, Monday from 11:15 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Congregation Zvi Jacob, 110 Memorial Parkway, Utica.
In memory of Roz, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael I. Jacobson Gomle Fund, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, www.gomlefund.org.
Arrangements are with Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., New Hartford.
To offer condolences, please visit bentzfuneralhomes.com or cjfinfo.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019