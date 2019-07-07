|
|
Rosalyn F. Roberson 1927 - 2019
HAMILTON - Rosalyn F. Roberson, 91, of Lake Moraine Rd., passed away, Monday, July 1, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.
She was born, September 16, 1927, in Grand Rapids, OH, a daughter of H. Leon and Florence Euler Frank. On June 26, 1948, Rosalyn married Farrell W. Roberson in Bowling Green, OH. He predeceased her on May 14, 2000. Rosalyn was a registered nurse who worked at Community Memorial Hospital, and later for the Colgate University Infirmary until retiring in 1988. She loved music, especially Bluegrass and enjoyed attending music festivals and tai-chi classes.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Brenda Roberson, of Erin, NY and Roger and Lisa Roberson, of Highland, NY; three beloved grandchildren, Steven Roberson, of Lakewood, OH, Benjamin Roberson, of Ithaca, NY and Delaney Roberson, of Highland, NY; sister and brother, Renita Bethel, of Port Orange, FL and Irvin Frank, of Wauseon, OH; many nieces and nephews, including one nephew in particular, Daryl Baughey. She also leaves many dear and special friends. Roz couldn't have made it to this age without their love and support. She was predeceased by a son, Farrell Kevin Roberson, on June 9, 2018; sisters, Mary Lou Crutcher and Beverly Baughey; and brothers, Dean, Wayne and Glenn Frank.
In keeping with Rosalyn's wishes, services and interment in the Union Chapel Cemetery, Grantsburg, IN, are private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 7 to July 11, 2019