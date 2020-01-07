|
Rosann (Pumilio) Bartholomew 1958 - 2020
NORTH STONINGTON, CT/UTICA - Rosann Allison (Pumilio) Bartholomew, the daughter of Josephine A. (Christiano) Pumilio and the late Joseph A. Pumilio, was reunited with those who awaited her on January 2, 2020 after a long, difficult battle with ALS.
Rosann is survived by her beloved husband of 30 years, Bruce; her devoted mother, Josephine "Jo"; and she lovingly remembered her sister and brother-in-law, Carol Alyssa and Thomas M. Hryb who preceded her. She leaves her cherished nephews and nieces, Paul and Christiana Hryb, and Matthew and Elena Hryb; great-niece and great-nephews, Olivia Hryb, Dominic Hryb; and Benjamin Hryb; godmother, Mary T. Dygert; aunt, Angela Pumilio; and many cousins. She was also beloved by her mother-in-law, Lois Bartholomew; sister-in-law, Jill Bartholomew; brother-in-law, Brett Bartholomew (and the late Bev Bartholomew); as well as many friends all dear to her heart.
Now, she is free of worry, anxiety, pain, and exhaustion. Free to be with her father, sister, grandparents, and other family members and friends who have passed before her. We, her family, pass her on to God, Jesus, the Blessed Mother, and the Saints and angels in Heaven. We wish her peace at last, secure in the knowledge of the love of her family and friends, and we gratefully thank all those who helped her on her journey. With special thanks to her caregivers for their devotion to her needs.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00-700 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Rosann's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Friday afternoon at 12:00 from the funeral home and at 1:00 at Historic Old St. John's Church where her Mass of Christian Burial with committal prayers will be offered. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Rosann's memory may make a donation to ALS in Search for a Cure, online at www.als.org/donate. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Rosann will be laid to rest in Stonington Cemetery, Stonington Connecticut.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020