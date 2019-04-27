Rose A. Rich 1930 - 2019

Beloved Mother and Grandmother

CLARK MILLS - Rose A. Rich, 88, passed away on April 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with her loving family at her side.

Rose was born on August 19, 1930 in Utica, the daughter of Joseph and Gladys (Michlezyk) Garramone. She was a graduate of Proctor High School. On June 11, 1950, Rose married Leon "Leo" Rich, Jr. in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church. They enjoyed a blessed union of 44 years prior to his passing on September 19, 1994. Rose was employed with Dairylea, prior to retiring. She was a member and treasurer of the Whitestown Senior Center for over twenty years.

Surviving Rose are her children, Janice Rich, Clark Mills, Leon (Ellis) Rich, California, Patricia Rich, Clark Mills, Lois (Paul) Tupay, New Jersey, Renee Rich, Valerie Philo, both of Clark Mills, Donald Rich, California and Joseph Rich, Clark Mills. She also leaves grandchildren, Ryan, Ashley, Emma, John, Nicholas, Vanessa, Trudi, Melisa, Roxanne, Dana, Christopher, Joseph, Dale and Michael; and several great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call, Monday, from 4-6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence at 6 p.m. with Sister Maureen Denn, CSJ, officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances, in Rose's name, may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

