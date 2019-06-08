|
|
Rose "Nana" Borgia Siciliano 1928 - 2019
NORTH UTICA - Rose "Nana" (Famolaro) Borgia Siciliano, 91, of North Utica, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Born in Utica on April 12, 1928, Rose was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Josephine Cotruzzola Famolaro, Sr., and received her education at local schools. Rose married Joseph Borgia who predeceased her in 1957. She later was united in marriage to Stephen J. Siciliano, Sr., in St. Peter's Church, North Utica. He passed away on February 25, 1985.
Rose was employed at Chicago Pneumatic as a cook and a waitress at Deller's Restaurant. Most recently, she was employed as a foster grandparent at United Cerebral Palsy, a position which she truly enjoyed.
She was a member of St. Peter's Church, N. Utica, and the Sts. Cosmas and Damian Society. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and was an avid NY Yankees fan. Most of all, she loved playing Bingo.
Rose is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Dominick and Janice Borgia, of Norwood, NY, and Stephen Siciliano, of Whitesboro. She is survived by one brother, Carmen Famolaro, of Utica, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She also leaves a very special niece, Carmel Ann Tedesco, who was like a daughter to Rose.
She was predeceased by a son, Joseph (O's) Borgia; a stepson, Joseph Siciliano; four brothers and four sisters-in-law, James and Carmella Famolaro, Sam and Lucy Famolaro, Anthony and Genevieve Famolaro, and Rocco and Betty Famolaro; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Frances and Santo Pintacuda and Angela L. "Red" Famolaro.
In keeping with Rose's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 10:00 AM from St. Peter's Church, 422 Coventry Ave., N. Utica, NY 13502. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.
The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of the Presbyterian Residential Center and the staff on ICU at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for the kindness and the care given to Rose.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 8 to June 9, 2019