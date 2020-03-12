Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
N. Utica, NY
Rose E. Carvelli Kowalski


1920 - 2020
Rose E. Carvelli Kowalski Obituary
Rose E. Carvelli Kowalski 1920 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Rose E. Carvelli Kowalski, 99, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at MVHS Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, with her loving family by her side.
Rose was born in Utica on April 17, 1920, daughter of the late Rosario and Laura (Menita) Carvelli. She was joined in marriage to Chester J. Kowalski, Sr. on May 15, 1943, a blessed union of 61 years until his passing on April 23, 2005.
Rose is survived by her beloved son, Chester J. Kowalski, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Pamela; her daughter, Janice Zamorski and son-in-law, Teddy; and two cherished grandchildren, Chester Kowalski, III and Heather and husband, Scott Martin. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her beloved brother, Anthony; and two sisters, Theresa and Agnes.
Mrs. Kowalski's Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 at St. Peter's Church, N. Utica. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
Those so wishing may make donations to Stevens-Swan Humane Society in Rose's memory.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
