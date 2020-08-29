Rose Grace (Costello) Tanzi 1923 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Rose Grace (Costello) Tanzi, age 97, passed away in peace and was reunited with her husband in heaven on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Born in Utica on April 12, 1923, Rose was born to Italian immigrant parents, the late James and Viola (Papa) Costello. Rose had fond memories of her childhood with her 5 siblings, living a simple life at the family homestead on the corner of South Street and Culver Avenue. They had pride in their roots, and from their humble beginnings, they knew how to cultivate an abundance of the produce they nurtured from their land. She was privileged to attend T.R. Proctor High School. On September 7, 1946 Rose married James "Jim" Tanzi with whom she shared 52 years in a loving relationship. Her beloved Jim passed away on May 11, 1998.
Rose's 'claim to fame' and a topic she often talked about was her career as a Switch Board Operator at Broadacres Nursing Facility where she worked alongside her late friend Janet, until the age of 70. She was an energetic woman who had the endurance to care for everyone in her circle of life. She loved to make people laugh by her funny, perfectly-timed comments. Spunky and spirited, Rose lived her life her way until her last days.
The matriarch of her family, her daughter was her best friend and her "everything", and she was very proud of her granddaughters, their accomplishments and the women they came to be. She had a wonderful relationship with her great-granddaughter even during the last portion of her life when her mind was fleeting; Gracelyn Rose "Gracie" made her happy, right to the very end. She was the greatest joy in her life.
A lifelong parishioner of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, attending Sunday Mass with her friend Lenore was a must when they were able to be about. Rose lived her faith and cherished the simple things in life.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Barbara Tanzi; her grandchildren, Carla Rose Sinisgalli, and Christine and Scott Richards (who Rose loved as a grandson); and her great-granddaughter, Gracelyn Rose "Gracie", her pride and joy. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, especially Judy and Lucille, Donna and Cos, Violet, John and Tracy for their special visits that always uplifted her; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; sister-in-law, Rose Rasile; and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Louis and Antoinette Costello, Frank and Rose Costello, and Ralph and Mary Costello; sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret and Michael Taurisano Sr., and Mary and John Tanzi; and her in-laws, Theresa and Anthony Lombardi, and Phil Rasile.
The family is grateful to the Brooklyn Household staff at the Masonic Care Community; Dr. Kevin McCormick; nurses, especially Patty and Galina; CNA's, and staff for the compassionate care and love they gave to Rose; it was as if they were angels at her side, to the very end.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rose's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Wednesday at 12:00 noon at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Face masks are required, and contact tracing will be implemented. In lieu of floral offerings, those wishing to do so may offer memorial contributions in Rose's honor to the Masonic Care Community Brooklyn Household online at masonichomeny.org
or by mail to 2150 Bleecker St., Utica, NY 13501; or St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church online at stanthonystagnes.com
or by mail to 422 Tilden Ave., Utica, NY 13501; envelopes will also be available at church. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
"Grandma, thank you for all that you have done for us, and all the memories. You will live in our hearts forever."
Your loving granddaughters, and Gracie.
