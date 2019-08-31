|
|
Rose Joanne "RJ" Mazzei 1943 - 2019
UTICA - Rose Joanne "RJ" Mazzei, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with her family by her side.
Rose is survived by her loving cousins including Richard and Maria Salamida, their children Tracy and Mike Bassett, and their children Hailey, and Michael Bassett, Mark Salamida and Stephen Mendrek, the late Joseph C. Salamida who passed away a few days earlier on August 22nd, and his wife Deborah; Fred and Andrea Faccioli, Carmen "Dusty" and Denise Faccioli; Gail Trivieri, Carmen Trivieri, and Tammy and Jim Kimball; and Douglas and Marylynn Trivieri. She was blessed with many friends, who were so much a part of her life including Pam Fuoco, Mary Brown Depass, Carolyn Belmonte, and "Frankito". She was predeceased by her parents, Louis J. and Theresa
"Lil" (Trivieri) Mazzei; uncles and aunts, John and Elizabeth Salamida; Ann and Fred Faccioli, Alma Trivieri, Nicholas and Sadie Trivieri, and Orlando "Lefty" and Linda Trivieri.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rose's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Tuesday morning at 11:30 at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society at https://stevens-swan.org. Envelopes will also be available at the service.
