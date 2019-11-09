|
Rose M. (Alberico) Basciotta 1919 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Rose M. (Alberico) Basciotta, age 100, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on March 14, 1919, Rose was the daughter of Emilio "Emil" and Bridget (Papa) Alberico. She was raised and educated locally. On July 5, 1952 she married Dominic Basciotta with whom she shared her love and life prior to his passing in 1970.
Rose was a dedicated employee of St. Elizabeth Medical Center where she worked as a Technician, retiring in 1980. Every evening, she loved watching Jeopardy. She was an avid horse racing fan, even though her numbers never came in, and she was also a devotee of the Boston Bruins ice hockey team. She was a member of the Omicron Kappa Epsilon Sorority. Over the years, she was a parishioner of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church, St. Paul's Church, and a member of the St. Anne's Society at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church. She enjoyed volunteering at the church festivals, especially making the pizza fritta.
Rose is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Guy Emil and Diane Basciotta; and her grandchildren, Matthew and Theresa Basciotta, and Travis Basciotta. She also leaves her nieces and nephews, especially acknowledging Fran and Annette Paparella, Ed and Barb Paparella, Emil and Janet Paparella, Janet Paparella, Jack and Kathy Sardina, Tom Sardina; Donald and Joanne Alberico, Peg Alberico, Jerry Paciello, and Theresa Sheldon; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws in Pennsylvania, many friends, with special mention of Lydia Zegarelli, Betty Coria, and her friends at the Presbyterian Residential Community, Nancy, Betty, Elaine, Ann, Ruth, Brenda, and Tony; and her loving canine family, Robespierre, and Kenny. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph Alberico and Edward Alberico who passed away in infancy; sisters and brothers-in-law, Theresa Raymond, Mary and Anthony Paparella, and Amelia "Millie" and Sam Sardina; nieces and nephews, John Paparella, Buddy Alberico, and Joan Paciello.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Sudershan Dang and staff; Dorie and the personnel at "PRC" (Presbyterian Residential Community) for the compassionate care rendered to Rose during her stay.
In keeping with Rose's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rose's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Monday morning at 9:30 at The Catholic Community of Whitesboro at St. Paul's Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's memory may be made to the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) online at www.cabvi.org. Envelopes will also be available at the service. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019