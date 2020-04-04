|
Rose M. (DeCuffa) Colacicco Coriale 1922 - 2020
UTICA- Mrs. Rose M. (DeCuffa) Colacicco Coriale, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community, after a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. At the time of her passing, she was in the hearts of those she loved most.
Born in Utica on November 25, 1922, Rose was the daughter of Giuseppe and Assunta (Bevelaqua) DeCuffa. She attended local schools and as many people of her era, worked alongside her loved ones at her family's business, DeCuffa's Bakery. In 1943 she married Benjamin (Benny) Colacicco with whom she shared 30 years and the blessing of two daughters. Ben passed away on January, 1973.
For 25 years, Rose was employed with General Electric. As characteristic of her generation, she was a diligent and loyal worker. She made many friendships while at GE and always looked back fondly on her time there.
Rose was an exceptional woman who showed fortitude and fair judgement during uncertain times in her life. A forgiving soul, she loved unconditionally, and as a mother and matriarch, she was supportive and protective of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an amazing grandma who found a renewed sense of purpose and vitality as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren graced her life. Spoiling became an art for Grandma Rose! The epitome of a homemaker, she was a wonderful cook and baker, passing down the traditional techniques to her generations that followed. Her Italian pasticiotti pastries were the best! They were always part of every family celebration. Her grandchildren have tried to duplicate her meatball recipe, but as yet, they still don't taste like Gram's. Christmas Eve was always a special night at her house. Cooking all the fishes and having her family around was her favorite time. Her children have now carried on her traditions with their families. Her door was always open, coffee on, and cookies on the table for friends and family. Hospitality was always forefront.
Rose enjoyed traveling with family and friends and was always excited to visit the casino. The camaraderie of playing cards (especially Pitch) helped her pass many hours while at Masonic Care. She was a skilled seamstress and knitter. Her handcrafted afghans and slipper booties are now heartfelt heirlooms and are utilized to this day.
In 1987 Rose wed Francis (Fritz) Coriale; they enjoyed traveling, dancing and sharing their lives. New friendships were formed and Fritz's children joined in the blended family; they loved her dearly, and always showed her much respect. The couple shared 18 years prior to Fritz's passing in 2006.
Rose was of the Catholic faith and a communicant of St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church. She attended the St. Anthony Novena for over 40 years and looked forward to the Festival of Saints Cosmas and Damian every September.
"…Love is always ready to make allowances to trust, to hope, and to endure whatever comes. Love never comes to an end"~ (Corinthians 13). This is what Rose practiced all of her life.
Rose is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara (Anthony) Martino and Marlene (Albert) Ritchie; her grandchildren, Anthony V. (Janice) Martino, Dana (John) Cacchione, and Mark (Jonelle) Ritchie; great-grandchildren Jason, Andrew, and Kyle Martino; Dominic, Maia Rose, and Joseph Cacchione; Daniel, Matthew, and Megan Ritchie. She leaves many nieces and nephews, especially acknowledging Maria, Linda, Madelyn, Suzanne and Lucille. She also leaves Fritz's children, Rev. Angela and Rev. David McKinney, Robert (Patty) Coriale, Thomas (Elaine) Coriale and their families. She was predeceased by her brothers, and sisters-in-laws Michael (Helen) DeCuffa, Raymond DeCuffa, and Anthony (Eunice) DeCuffa; sisters Grace (Ralph) Caruso, Madeline DiSalvo; in-laws Phillip (Angela) Colacicco, Nicholas (Catherine) Colacicco, Herman (Thelma) Colacicco, Vincent (Nancy) Colacicco, Mollie (Thomas) DeGironimo, and Mafalda (Angelo) Romanelli; her infant grandchildren, Todd and David; and her step granddaughter Jaclyn Coriale.
The family is grateful to the staff of the Brooklyn Household at Masonic Care Community who were truly exceptional in their care and love of Rose especially Galena, Patty, PA Nancy, Cindy, Jill, Tava and Esme; and Samantha and Jay from the Activities Department. During these extraordinarily difficult times, the staff members were the eyes and ears for Rose's family and a source of great comfort.
Due to the coronavirus, and in keeping with state and federal regulations, services will be held privately. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in Rose's memory may make a contribution to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at https://www.stjude.org.
"We will miss you forever, Mom. Now you can have that big glass of water."
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020