Rose M. (Cardinale) Jalowiec 1919 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Rose M. (Cardinale) Jalowiec, age 100, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Sitrin Health Care Center with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on March 24, 1919, Rose was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Maria (Camardo) Cardinale. She was raised and educated locally. On November 23, 1944 she married John A. Jalowiec with whom she shared 46 years prior to his passing on October 4, 1991.
At one time, Rose held a position in manufacturing at Utica Cutlery Company. She enjoyed socializing at the former East Side Senior Center. Rose was beloved by her family, and in turn, she honored and held her loved ones in her heart. She remained true to her values and virtues throughout her life, and was guided by her faith and trust in the Lord. Rose was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish.
Rose is survived by her beloved siblings, Carmella "Cookie" Biasi, and Raymond "Ray" Cardinale; and her nieces and nephews, especially acknowledging Dr. Patrick and Patty Cardinale, Marilyn and Bill Montesano, and Eve and Bob Calli; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and many treasured friends. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Michael Moccaldi; and her in-laws, Theresa M. "Tasha" Cardinale, and Charles Biasi.
The family is grateful to Dr. Brian Chase and Dr. John Pylman for their care and professionalism; and the staff of the Sitrin Health Care Center, especially Candace, Colleen, Amy, and Morgan who cared for Rose with respect and regard for her needs.
The family honored and commemorated Rose's life at a private gathering. By family request, please omit floral offerings. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rose's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Monday morning at 10:30 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will take place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Whitesboro at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019