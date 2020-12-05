Rose Mary Black 1934 - 2020
BARNEVELD - Rose Mary (Marcinkiewicz) Black, 86, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Randall Residence of Centerville, Centerville, OH, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on June 3, 1934, in Utica, the daughter of Walter and Stella (Gawlik) Marcinkiewicz and was a graduate of Whitesboro Central Schools. On October 3, 1954, Rose was united in marriage to James G. Black, Sr., in St. Mary's Church, New York Mills and shared a blessed union of 35 years, until his passing on September 12, 1989. She was employed with Faxton Hospital as a transport agent and then as a secretary with Rome Developmental Center, until her retirement in 1999. Rose grew up as a member of St. Mary's Church in New York Mills. As her family established its roots in Barneveld, she became a member of St. Leo's Church, where she was actively involved with the Altar Rosary Society and Choir. Rose was also a member of the local Kidney Society.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Rose was closely involved with her son, William, helping him through his various ailments. Spending time with family was a priority, as she traveled frequently every summer, holiday and special occasion to see each of her children's families. Rose was an avid reader of the newspaper and read it from front to back, daily.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Larry) Shaver, Centerville, OH, Sharon (Ronald) Chrostowski, Oriskany Falls, Kathleen (James) Darling, Naples, FL and Michelle Black, Old Forge; sons, James (Janet) Black, Jr., Troy, MI and Robert (Jacquelyn) Black, Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren, Erika (Rishi) Chanderraj, Lauren Shaver (fiance, Corey Roe), Ryan Chrostowski, Kristen Darling, Matthew (Abigail) Darling, Megan Darling, Katherine Hirschfeld, Elizabeth Hirschfeld, William Hirschfeld, Daniel Black, Stephanie Black, Colin Black, Molly Black and Daley Black; great-grandchildren, Jace Hirschfeld and Juliana Darling; sister, Kathryn (Daniel) Lewicki; brother, Walter (Bernice) Marcinkiewicz; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, William.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the staff of Brookdale Clinton, Randall Residence of Centerville and Ohio's Hospice, for all their wonderful care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., from Sacred Heart & Saint Mary's Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus & St. Casimir Cemetery, Whitesboro. Masks must be worn at all times and proper social distancing required.
Remembrances in Rose's name may be made to St. Leo's & St. Ann's Church, Prospect Ambulance or the Kidney Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
