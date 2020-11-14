Rose Mary Sciortino 1940 - 2020
Amazing Mother of the Giruzzi Boys
UTICA - Our Amazing Mom, Rose Mary Sciortino 80, of Utica NY, the past seven years a resident of the Utica Rehabilitation Nursing Center, went home, on Friday November 13, 2020... right where she belongs, with her Mom and Dad, Our Amazing Grandparents, Nana and Nono. Mom's daughter in law Kathy was by her side!
Born in Utica NY, September 7, 1940, Rosemary was the only child of the late Philip B. & Rosalia Sciortino. Mom was, truly, the "apple" of her father's eyes. She was, ALWAYS, his "little Princess" and he treated her as such. He was SO proud of how Mom endured raising her five sons, as a single parent at the young age of 32.
Mom was a graduate of Proctor High School, received her certificate in Secretary Science from Utica School of Commerce and at the age of 43, received her college degree, with honors, from MVCC.
Mom was so proud walking across that stage and we were equally as proud of her.
A lady of great pride, Mom worked two jobs for many, many, many years, taking a bus to get there. Mom was the "poster child" of not wanting to be totally dependent on the "system" of Public Assistance.
Mom enjoyed a fifteen year career at the YMCA in Downtown Utica before its closing. A job she thoroughly loved. Her supervisor the late Bill Acquavia treated Mom with kindness, respect and compassion. Mom was deeply saddened by his early passing. Mom finished her working career, retiring from The Faxton- St Luke's Business office.
Mom's total devotion in life was to her five boys. Mom faced the daunting task of raising them, as a single parent with courage, fear, weakness and an incredible amount of strength. Mom taught us a work ethic, perseverance and how to get back up after you have fallen. Mom was the most unconditional, loving Mom in the world – She was and is – OUR AMAZING MOM!
Mom loved her ceramics, taught herself how to knit (Afghan's her specialty), loved her Bingo, was a superior scrabble player, a master at crossword puzzles and an avid collector – First, it was magnets, then candles (enough to light up Utica) and finally, it was pigs. There were pigs everywhere – walk on the porch, you'd get an oink, open the "fridge", oink, oink, flush the toilet, oink, oink, oink.
Mom loved Christmas, the house decorated, literally, floor to ceiling…. Bows everywhere, presents piled under the tree – Mom saved her "change" year round, so that could be! And Yes, Mom was a Mets fan, Gary Carter her favorite player.
Mom never missed a little league game, a school event, and there was always a hot meal on the dinner table.
Rosemary is survived by her five sons; Philip, Robert (Sue), Thomas, Rocco (Gina), and Michael (Kathy) Giruzzi. Rosemary's greatest joy in life was being called Nana by her adored grandson Nicholas and her equally adored, beautiful granddaughter Christina. And of course the triplets; Giordano, Rocco (Jr) and Anthony, who the disease of Dementia "robbed" Nana of ever meeting - Nana would have spoiled and loved them so. Also mentioning extended family Tammy and Nicole DeRosa, Patrick Kilmartin and Andrea Debernardis (who was always so kind to Mom). A special thank you to Daughters in law Kathy, Gina and Sue for treating our Mom as if she were Mom!
Rosemary also leaves behind her Aunt Jane Maneen , many cousins and friends with special mention to five very special friends, Laurie, Laura, Jeanie, C.P. and Dina ("The Girls"). It was at MVCC where five 18 year old "girls" met this 43 year old lady and "took her in", as one of their own – Included "Rosie" in everything that they did, giving Mom a life outside of her boys. They became lifelong friends. Thank you Girls from the bottom of our hearts!
Mom was predeceased by some very special, supportive Aunts and Uncles; Sam Maneen, Frank and Rachel Sciortino, Helen and John Borgivini, "Peppy" and John Pontenero and Natalie and Russell Blando. Cousins, Darlene LaPorte, John Borgivini and special cousin Joseph Borgivini, who was more than a cousin, he was a friend.
We would like to thank the 3rd floor staff at the Utica Rehabilitation Nursing Center for taking care of our Mom. .
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 11:00 am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Genesee St. Utica. In keeping with CDC guidelines, face masks, social distancing and trace signing are required. Please arrive to church early to accommodate all visitors.
Mom,
Thank you for all you were and all you did, your sacrifices and unconditional love, your courage and strength. YOU ARE AND ALWAYS WILL BE OUR AMAZING MOM.
You'd be so proud how your five sons have remained one, Rest Easy Mom, JOB WELL DONE!
Love; Philip, Bobby, Tommy, Rocco and Michael.
