|
|
Rose Mary (Graziano) Trevisani 1925 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Rose Mary (Graziano) Trevisani, age 94, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 with her loving family by her side, and is now in heaven "dancing with her husband".
Rose Mary is survived by her children and their loves, Edmund Jr. and Marina Trevisani, Joanne Donaruma-Wade and John Wade, Alane Trevisani, Edmund and Marina Trevisani, David and Elaine Trevisani, Steven Trevisani, Dan and Carrie Trevisani, Dr. Ronald J. Trevisani and Dr. Katrina Schroeder, Richard Trevisani, and Anthony and Maria Trevisani; and her daughter-in-law, Marialyn Trevisani. She is now reunited with her son Robert P. Trevisani who passed away on November 19, 2008. She also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Ed Trevisani III, Marc Trevisani, Antonio Trevisani, Alex Trevisani; Robert Trevisani, Ryan Trevisani, and their mom, Marialyn Trevisani; Michael Donaruma, Alexa Donaruma, and their father, Michael Donaruma; Rick Palmisano, Alessondra Haskel, Arabella Haskel; Michael Palmieri, Lauren Palmieri, Mia Trevisani; Daniel Trevisani, Vincent Trevisani, Haydan Babcock; Richard Trevisani Jr., and Alec Prostock; Anthony Trevisani, Gabriella Trevisani, and Gianni Trevisani. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, especially Peppy Vassallo; in-laws, Annette Graziano, Anna Trevisani, Manuele Trevisani, and Dr. Gino and Arlene Trevisani.
She was predeceased by her parents, Philip and Congetta (Gigliotti) Graziano, brothers and sister-in-law, Philip A. Graziano, and James J. Graziano Sr. and Marie; and her in-laws, Florence Trevisani, Joseph "Butch" and Maryann Trevisani, Frank Trevisani, Pasquale Trevisani, Nancy and Joseph Cittadino, and Elvira and Angelo "Joe" Marrotta.
Visitation will be held Monday from 5:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. 932 South St. corner of Hammond Ave. The family will remain until all visitors have been seen. Rose Mary's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Tuesday morning at 11:00 from the funeral home and at 12:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Committal prayers will take place in Calvary Cemetery Chapel followed by Entombment in Calvary Mausoleum. A complete obituary to follow.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 11 to May 12, 2019