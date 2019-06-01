|
|
Rose (Szczesniak) Thorngren
CHARLOTTE, NC - Rose (Szczesniak) Thorngren, 98, passed away, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family in the South, on May 8, 2019.
Born in Utica, Rose attended local schools, met a soldier from Brooklyn and married her beloved George in 1943. They remained in Utica and together formed a strong family unit and raised their three children. Their love, guidance and assistance with their grandchildren resulted in an amazing bond that lasted a lifetime.
Predeceased by George in 2000, Rose leaves behind, Eric and Monique Thorngren, Siri and William Reardon and Margaret (Peggy) and James McNamara; her grandchildren, Thomas and Amanda Thorngren, Tina and Paul Jeremenko, Margot Woods, Melissa and Marc Curran, Brett and Ashley Thorngren and Dr. Ryan Thorngren; great-grandchildren, Sara, Andrew, Kayla, Elise, Celeste, Tyler and Ava, Wilder and Riot; one great-great-grandson, Delsin; and several nieces and nephews, especially, Deb, Mackenzie, Trinity, Susan, Andrew and Nick. Most grateful to Margot and her aides, Kelly and Kelse, who made it possible for Rose to remain in her home until the very end. Rose loved her Sunday calls from "her other son", Skip McCoy.
Rose will always be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor and her total love for family and unending zest for life. Her legacy is resting sweetly with all those who loved her and the countless wonderful memories will endure forever.
A Funeral Mass was held at Holy Spirit (her church since she moved to NC six years ago), with Father Carmen Malacari, presiding. Rose will be celebrated at a Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Saturday, June 8, 2019 with Father Joseph Salerno, presiding. Greeting in the vestibule at 11 a.m. and Mass at 11:30.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 1 to June 2, 2019