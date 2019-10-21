|
Roseann Czarnocki 1949 - 2019
UTICA-Mrs. Roseann (MacDonald) Czarnocki, 69, of Utica, received her Angel wings on Saturday, October 19, 2019 with her loving husband Matt, by her side.
Roseann was born in Utica, on December 25, 1949, the daughter of James and Jean (Sperbeck) MacDonald. She was raised in Utica and was a 1968 graduate of Utica Free Academy. On August 1, 1980, Roseann was united in marriage with Matthew Czarnocki at Historic Old St. Johns Church in Utica. At one time, Roseann was employed with Utica State Hospital and more recently, with the Masonic Care Community, as well as other healthcare facilities in the area. Roseann will be remembered for her caring nature and helping others was something she held very dear to her heart.
Mrs. Czarnocki is survived by her loving husband, Matthew; a step-sister, Judy LaShomb; and two step-brothers, James MacDonald and Roger MacDonald, all of Canton, NY; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She will also be remembered by longtime friends, Bonnie Lloyd Briggs, Bonnie Oliver, Christine Abraham, Sue Pullman Zumpano, Michelle Tripple and Darlene Sauer. She was predeceased by her mother, Jean Dillon; step-father, Roger Dillon; and several aunts and uncles.
Mrs. Czarnocki's funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Historic Old St. John's Church in Utica, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. The family will greet visitors at the conclusion of the funeral Mass. Her burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 in Roseann's memory.
Mrs. Czarnocki's family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at Hospice, Crystal, Irene, Georgie, Beverly, Stephannie and Ann. Special thanks to Cathy, Tracy, and Kathleen, for your loving care of Roseann.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019