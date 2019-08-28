Home

Rosella Alonge Obituary
Rosella Alonge 1928 - 2019
UTICA - Rosella Alonge, 91, of Utica, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born on February 8, 1928, in Utica, a daughter of the late Frank and Rose DeFazio Calogero. On September 21, 1957, Rosella married Salvatore "Bones" Alonge and he died on February 20, 2016. Rosella and Salvatore cherished 59 years of marriage and their 28 years of retirement in Lake Havasu, Arizona, where they made many wonderful friends.
She is survived by her niece and nephews, Susan and Steve Palmieri, of Deerfield, Mark and Debi Calogero, of Utica and Allen and Peggy Calogero, of Sauquoit; sister-in-law, Shirley Alonge; brother-in-law, Robert Anno; and she also leaves many more nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cherished cousins. A special mention of her niece, Sylvia Coyle and her husband, Bill and loving family. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Albert and Gerry Calogero.
The funeral will be on Friday at 12:00 at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Interment will be in Rome Cemetery. Calling hour will be from 11:00 to 12:00 prior to the funeral.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
