1/1
Rosemarie O'Connor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemarie O'Connor 1929 - 2020
YORKVILLE - Rosemarie O'Connor, 91, of Yorkville, passed away, peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family, on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
She was born on January 14, 1929, in Utica, a daughter of the late Frederick and Rose (Smith) Kemnitzer. She was united in marriage to Raymond O'Connor at Blessed Sacrament Church, Utica, a blessed union of over 65 years.
She was employed, at one time, with Kirk Guild, Whitesboro, General Electric, the Whitesboro School System, the Board of Elections at the Yorkville Fire Dept.
Rosemarie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished the time that she spent with her family. She dedicated her life to caring for and raising her family. She loved cooking, sewing and baking. She also enjoyed playing Bingo, shopping and her many trips to Florida. She particularly enjoyed family gatherings and holidays and her visits with her many friends and family members with a good cup of coffee and a cigarette. She was also known by her family members and friends for the wonderful cookies that she would bake for everyone.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond O'Connor, Sr., of Yorkville; her children: a daughter, Linda (Brian) Berg, of Yorkville and a son, Raymond (Elizabeth) O'Connor, Jr., of Whitesboro. She leaves her adored grandchildren, Brian (Tina) Berg, Amy Berg, Raymond (Sarah) O'Connor, III and Elizabeth Rose O'Connor; her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, Brilin and Elijah. She leaves a sister-in-law, Mary Kemnitze; also a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom (Pat) O'Connor; also many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, John Keminitzer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Clara) O'Connor, Edward (Irene) O'Connor, William (Betty) O'Connor, Albert O'Connor, Donald (Dorothy) O'Connor, Miles (Janice) O'Connor and Clifford (Marylou) O'Connor.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the many caregivers over the past years who cared for Rosemarie in her home; also a special thank you to the Yorkville Fire Dept.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Due to Covid 19 we will be following CDC and New York State Regulations. We are operating at 33 % capacity. We ask you to please be patient when calling on the O'Connor Family. We can allow up to 15 people in at one time; as people exit, we can allow more in. We ask please that masks be worn, social distancing be followed and contact tracing will be implemented.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dimbleby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved