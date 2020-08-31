Rosemarie O'Connor 1929 - 2020
YORKVILLE - Rosemarie O'Connor, 91, of Yorkville, passed away, peacefully at her home surrounded by the love of her family, on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
She was born on January 14, 1929, in Utica, a daughter of the late Frederick and Rose (Smith) Kemnitzer. She was united in marriage to Raymond O'Connor at Blessed Sacrament Church, Utica, a blessed union of over 65 years.
She was employed, at one time, with Kirk Guild, Whitesboro, General Electric, the Whitesboro School System, the Board of Elections at the Yorkville Fire Dept.
Rosemarie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished the time that she spent with her family. She dedicated her life to caring for and raising her family. She loved cooking, sewing and baking. She also enjoyed playing Bingo, shopping and her many trips to Florida. She particularly enjoyed family gatherings and holidays and her visits with her many friends and family members with a good cup of coffee and a cigarette. She was also known by her family members and friends for the wonderful cookies that she would bake for everyone.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond O'Connor, Sr., of Yorkville; her children: a daughter, Linda (Brian) Berg, of Yorkville and a son, Raymond (Elizabeth) O'Connor, Jr., of Whitesboro. She leaves her adored grandchildren, Brian (Tina) Berg, Amy Berg, Raymond (Sarah) O'Connor, III and Elizabeth Rose O'Connor; her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, Brilin and Elijah. She leaves a sister-in-law, Mary Kemnitze; also a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom (Pat) O'Connor; also many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother, John Keminitzer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert (Clara) O'Connor, Edward (Irene) O'Connor, William (Betty) O'Connor, Albert O'Connor, Donald (Dorothy) O'Connor, Miles (Janice) O'Connor and Clifford (Marylou) O'Connor.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the many caregivers over the past years who cared for Rosemarie in her home; also a special thank you to the Yorkville Fire Dept.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:30 PM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Due to Covid 19 we will be following CDC and New York State Regulations. We are operating at 33 % capacity. We ask you to please be patient when calling on the O'Connor Family. We can allow up to 15 people in at one time; as people exit, we can allow more in. We ask please that masks be worn, social distancing be followed and contact tracing will be implemented.
