Rosemary (Romano) Abraham
Rosemary (Romano) Abraham
UTICA - Mrs. Rosemary (Romano) Abraham, age 78, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Siegenthaler Center of Hospice Care, Inc., with her loving family by her side.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Byron (Todd) Abraham; her son and daughter-in-law, Byron and Heidi Abraham; two daughters and a son-in-law, Karla and Bill Conley and Tricia Abraham, all of Utica; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Millie Passante and Laura Jean and Russell Leone; one brother, John (Lanny) Romano; eight cherished grandchildren; three cherished great-grandchildren; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Her family will honor and Celebrate her Life at a private time with the Rev. Fr. Boutros Al Hachem officiating.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
October 6, 2020
To the Abraham & Romano families- I am truly sorry on the lose of Rosemary..I will always remember all our kind conversations, she was a woman that I know was well loved by everyone. So beautiful inside & so beautiful outside...I am thinking of you all at this difficult time...Rest Gently Rosemary..Love Robin Turchetti
Robin Turchetti
