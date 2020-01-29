|
|
Rosemary B. Nicholson 1930 - 2020
CLINTON - Rosemary B. Nicholson, 89, passed away January 29, 2020.
She was born June 15, 1930, in Utica, the daughter of the late Joseph and Beatrice (Coso) Britting. Rosemary graduated from Clinton Central School with the Class of 1948. On May 27, 1950, she was united in marriage to Frederick J. Nicholson. They shared nearly 56 years of love and devotion until his passing on May 26, 2006. Rosemary was a devoted member of St. Mary's Church and was the Keeper of the House for the Church. She also worked for St. Mary's Church School and their afterschool program.
She is survived by her four children and two sons-in-law, Christine and Douglas Wheeler, David Nicholson, Steven Nicholson and Katherine and Sam Abraham; three grandchildren, Sarah, Amanda and James; five great-grandchildren; and she leaves behind many good friends.
Private services will be held for the family with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
The family thanks Dr. Kandiah and staff for the wonderful care given to Rosemary.
Please consider donations in her memory to The Country Pantry, PO Box 76, Clinton, NY 13323.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020