Rosemary (Conca) Bevivino 1923 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Rosemary (Conca) Bevivino, age 96, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Sitrin Health Care Center with those she loved most in her heart.
Born in Utica on June 29, 1923, Rosemary was the daughter of the late Louis and Philomena (DeNicola) Conca. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1941. She was married on February 9, 1946 in St. Agnes Church to Vito "Dave" Bevivino. They were a loving couple, brought together through their mutual interest in music, and they were an inspiration to their children and grandchildren during their 53-year union. Dave died on September 4, 1999.
Selfless in her intentions, Rosemary was the perfect mom to her boys, and they made her very proud. She was a passionate cook and no matter the location of their home, it was always the gathering place! She enjoyed playing the piano and was credited in her high school yearbook that "The keys to her piano are the keys to her success". She practiced her Catholic faith as a parishioner of Holy Family Church in Vernon. Her legacy lies in her love for her children, and her maternal instincts and traits were strong until the last days of her life.
Rosemary is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Andrew and Valerie Bevivino, and Thomas and Carol Bevivino; her adored grandchildren, Christine and Robert Izzo, Kerry and Bryon Ducey, Alissa and Matthew McDonald; Thomas and Angelina Bevivino, Vincente and Jennifer Bevivino; Kristin and Stephen Bergholtz, and Dr. Stephanie Coleman; and many great-grandchildren. Survivors also include her beloved sister, Flora Clark; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Cypress House at the Sitrin Health Care Center for the kindness and love provided to Rosemary during her stay.
The family honored and commemorated her life at a private time.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Rosemary's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Monday morning at 10:00 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemary's memory may be directed to St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish online at www.mountcarmel blessedsacrament.com or online at . Envelopes will be available at the service. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019