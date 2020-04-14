|
Rosemary E. (Brockway) Cook 1923 - 2020
FRANKFORT – Mrs. Rosemary E. (Brockway) Cook, who lived a long and fulfilling life of 97 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Saturday afternoon, April 11, 2020.
Rosemary was the constant wife, mother and grandmother and her family takes comfort in knowing that she is once again reunited with her beloved, Harry.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Sheila Cook, of Utica; her son-in-law, Joseph Farley, of FL; her sister-in-law, Margaret Cook, of Frankfort; her grandchildren, Joseph and Christina Farley, Lisa Bienkowski, Rebecca Farley and Emma Cook; her great-grandchildren, Morgan, Garrett, Shawna, Mykel and Kendal; her three great-great-granddaughters, Victoria, McKenzie and Aria Lynn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Joyce Farley; her four brothers, Keith, Harold, Lester and James Brockway; and her in-laws, Milton Cook and Agnes Butts.
Due to health regulations and restrictions, services for Rosemary will be postponed until a later date and time. Her earthly remains will be laid to rest, along with her husband, Harry, in Frankfort Center Cemetery at a date and time to be announced.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions in Rosemary's name to the Herkimer County Humane Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, NY 13407.
Rosemary's final wishes were pre-arranged and entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020