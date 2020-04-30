Rosemary Lloyd
Rosemary Lloyd 1930 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Rosemary Lloyd, 89, passed away on April 25, 2020 at Menorah Park of Central New York, Syracuse.
She was born on December 21, 1930 in South Edmeston, NY, a daughter of the late Robert B. and Margaret M. Davis Cole. Rosemary was a 1949 graduate of New Berlin High School and furthered her education at Central City Business Institute, Syracuse.
On November 29, 1952, she was united in marriage with Jesse W. "Bud" Lloyd in Morris, NY, a loving union of 53 years until his death on May 17, 2006.
Rosemary was employed by General Electric for over 22 years as a secretary at their French Road plant, retiring in 1991.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Terry Hibbard, of Louisburg, KS and Brenda and John Jacobs, of Fabius; her son, William B. and Sandy Lloyd, of Camillus; her grandchildren, Jason and Jill Hibbard, Jenny Hibbard Singer, Jared and Sheila Hibbard, Sabrina Thibado, Jessica Jacobs and Brad Davis, Cole and Nicole Jacobs, Billy and Brittney Lloyd, Amanda and Matt Paventi, Jesse and Jennifer Lloyd and Mason Lloyd and Callendra Comstock; her sister-in-law, Marie Lloyd; her brother-in-law, Roland Lloyd; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Daniel T. Lloyd, in 2018.
Rosemary's Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, New Berlin, at the convenience of the family.
To view Rosemary's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com,



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
