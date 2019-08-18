|
Rosemary S. Bronk 1926 - 2019
YORKVILLE - Rosemary S. Bronk, born December 9, 1926, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home in New Hartford.
She was the daughter of John D. and Ruth (Roberts) Gardner. Rosemary graduated from Whitesboro Central School in 1944 and married Ernest (Pete) Bronk at the New York Mills Presbyterian Church on September 25, 1948.
After 21 years of service, Rosemary retired from the Mid-York Library System. She was an active member of the Yorkville Village Planning Board, Yorkville Historical Society, New York Mills Historical Society, Charter Member of Friends of the Dunham Public Library, Eastern Star, Whitestown Republican Committee, President of the Trustees of the Yorkville Presbyterian Church, as well as a member of the Ladies Guild.
Rosemary loved animals, her home, and her getaway at Okara Lake in the Adirondacks. She loved people and appreciated everything she had and never lost her sense of humor, pleasant manner, and always enjoyed the simple pleasures of life.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Bronk, March 5, 2006; brother, Jack Gardner; twin brother, David S. Gardner; sister, Marjorie Steinman; nephew, John E. Gardner; and her special cousin, Raymond Morse, of Old Forge, NY.
Rosemary is survived by a sister, Nancy Gaines, of Clinton; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Lewis Gardner, of Whitesboro, and Dean and Sue Gardner, of Clinton; and a sister-in-law, Bessie Bronk, of Whitesboro. She is survived by many nieces and nephews who were special to her, including Elaine Swierczek and Linda Gribnau, who were instrumental in her care.
Special thanks to Tammy Jarmack, Sandy Kennett, Alyson, Nora and the staff of the Presbyterian Home in New Hartford.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, August 20, at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Services will commence at the conclusion of calling hours. Interment will follow at Glenside Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019