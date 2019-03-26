Rosemary Stedman 1947 - 2019

Beloved Wife and Mother

UTICA - Rosemary Stedman, 71, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, peacefully, in the comfort of her own home.

She was born on September 30, 1947, in Utica, the daughter of the late Michael and Carmel (Luongo) Cuda. Rosemary was a graduate of Proctor High School and attended the Utica School of Beauty Culture. On October 4, 1969, she married David O. Stedman in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church. They shared a blessed union of 41 years, prior to his passing on October 29, 2010. Rosemary was employed as a financial counselor at Faxton Regional Cancer Center, until her retirement in 2018.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David M. and Samantha Stedman; sister, Mickey Dorfer; and brother, Frederick Cuda. She also leaves her nephew, Michael Hajjar and his wife, Michelle; great-niece, Alyssa; and great-nephew, Zachary.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call Thursday, from 4-6 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence at 6 p.m. Spring interment will be at West Schuyler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Rosemary's name, may be made to the Humane Society of Rome. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019